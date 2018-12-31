Record Mega Millions Jackpot for New Year’s Day Drawing

Mega Millions is starting 2019 with a record jackpot amount. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly.

There have been 19 consecutive drawings since October 26th, without a jackpot winner.

This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the January 1st drawing to $415 million or $248.8 million with the cash option selected.

This is 8th-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot on record occurred in October when one winning ticket was sold in South Carolina for a $1.537 billion jackpot.

This prize has not been claimed to date.