Record times at the PVC Monument Marathon

Record setting performances in the marathon and half marathon races highlighted the 2018 Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon.

Dylan Stansbury of Crawford, who until Saturday had the record time for the event’s half marathon, raced up the final hill and came in at 2 hours, 49 minutes and 21 seconds, two seconds better than the previous best time. It was Stansbury’s first marathon race after running half marathon races previously.

In the half marathon, Alejandro Garcia of Pine Bluffs was the winner with a blistering time of 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 58 seconds, three minutes faster than the previous mark set by Stansbury.

The top woman in the marathon was Nicole Berosek of Bridgeport. Her time was 3 hours, 26 minutes and 7 seconds. In the half marathon Anna Marie Wilson ran a time of 1 hour, 40 minutes and 10 seconds.

In the 5K race young Adrian Agne of Lakewood, Colorado finished first with a time of 23 minutes and 24 seconds. Blanca Lopez of Gering was second, with a time just short of 24 minutes.

480 participants were in the races on a beautiful day for running.