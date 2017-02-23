Recreation center discussions in preliminary stage

Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson says very preliminary discussions have taken place regarding the need for a community recreation center.
Johnson told KNEB News that with the pending closure of the Indoor Splash pool in a couple years, a wide ranging recreation center is needed. Johnson stressed it should be “a well rounded facility that has multiple use and does not focus on one recreational purpose. ”
Johnson says the YMCA as well as other interested organizations need to be involved in the discussions. Johnson says the city cannot be seen as the major financial backer for the project because of the difficulty the city has supporting general fund with the current sales tax revenues.