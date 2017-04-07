Recycle Your Cycles collection Saturday at Harms Center

If you have any old bicycles or bicycle parts that are just laying around not being used, you can be a big help to someone who is needing a bike.

Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful Executive Director Cassidy Baum told KNEB News they will be partnering up to once again hold their annual ‘Recycle your Cycles’ event tomorrow.

The collaborative partnership of Western Nebraska Bicycling Club, Western Nebraska Community College and Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful allows people to donate used or unwanted bicycles to be repaired and given to people in need within our community.

If the bicycle can’t be repaired, Baum says they will recycle as much of the material as possible.

The effort was able to repair and donate 89 bicycles and recycle 3,900 pounds of scrap metal last year.

Items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the lower bay area on the south side of the Harms Center in Scottsbluff.