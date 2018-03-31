Recycle your cycles on Saturday, April 7th

What do you do with old bicycles that don’t work or a perfectly good bicycle you are not using anymore? Bring it to the Western Nebraska Community College Harms Center Lower Bay Area – South Side on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

“Recycle Your Cycles” is a program designed to keep cycles out of the landfill. The donated cycles are repaired and put into use in our community. The cycles that cannot be repaired are recycled. This program provides cycles to people in need and also organizes community volunteers to work together and keep unwanted materials out of our landfill.

Last year, 63 bikes were repaired and put back into our community. 3,700 pounds of scrap metal and 420 pounds of tires were kept out of the landfill.

This program is sponsored by Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful, Western Nebraska Bicycling Club and Western Nebraska Community College. For more information, please call Cassidy Baum at (308) 632-4649 or Kristin Wiebe at (308) 672-3923.