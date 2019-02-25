Red Flag bill up for testimony Thursday in Legislature’s Judiciary Comm.

A bill that would permit the temporary seizure of guns from people deemed by a court to pose a threat to themselves or others will get an airing before the Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee this week.

LB 58, a so-called “red flag” bill, would give family or law enforcement the ability to seek court orders to have firearms taken if they can prove the gun owner poses a threat.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer tells KNEB News the spirit of the bill is to prevent random acts of violence. “It’s to protect the people that the violence could be committed against, and the person that’s considering committing the violence”, says Spencer. “It would be an opportunity to give them a cooling off period and reconsider what they’re doing or maybe get some mental health help or counseling for whatever’s going on”.

Spencer says it would be a tool to be used in certain situations, and very judiciously, keeping in mind a person’s Second Amendment rights.

The Judiciary Committee will take testimony on the bill Thursday. A similar measure is making its way through the Colorado legislature as well.