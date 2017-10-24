Red Ribbon Week creates drug awareness among area youth

Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco, and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October.

School Districts across the valley are participating this week, with various events, themes and activities.

Officer Justin Brunz from the Gering Police Department spoke to students at Gering’s Northfield Elementary Tuesday morning about the dangers of drugs.

Brunz told KNEB News it’s important to create that awareness at an early age. He says they want to educate school children from kindergarten through high school on the dangers of drug use and the impact of drugs on the community.

Parents are also encouraged to raise awareness of the importance and satisfaction in living a drug free life by taking the opportunity to talk to their kids about drugs.