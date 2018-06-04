class="post-template-default single single-post postid-315240 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Red-Ruffed Lemurs on display starting Friday at RDC Zoo

BY Dave Strang | June 4, 2018
One of two Red-Ruffed Lemurs that will go on display Friday at RDC Zoo. (Mason/RDC/Strang/KNEB)

A small primate species native only to Madagascar will go on display Friday at the Riverside Discovery Center Zoo in Scottsbluff.

Zookeeper Nancee Hutchinson told KNEB News the zoo has acquired 2 female red-ruffed Lemurs, who in the wild live only in one protected area and are critically endangered. Red-ruffed Lemurs are found in the wild only on the island of Madagascar, and are considered critically endangered by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature). They are threatened by logging, mining, the illegal pet trade and other human activities.

Hutchinson says they are unique and different than any other animals they have at the zoo.

She says they have a friendly, outgoing personality, have striking features with their bright red coloration, are very active and like to play alot.

The Lemurs are currently enjoying their required quarantine before going on display this Friday in the primate building at the zoo.

