Reed claims he was in “a state” in explaining blackout claim when he fatally stabbed his brother

Second degree murder defendant William Reed testified today he was simply in “a state” when he claims he blacked out while committing the fatal stabbing attack on his brother Christopher last April 22nd.

Reed told the Scotts Bluff County District Court jury he didn’t remember any details of the assault until he woke up and saw his brother ‘in mindfully, eyes closed” and found himself falling on top of him. Reed says Christopher was gurgling and he tried to resuscitate him twice but he died instantly. Reed said he was “hysterical” after he killed his brother and beat himself up in the backyard prior to being arrested by Police.

During cross examination, by County Attorney Dave Eubanks Reed admitted there was no fight or argument that would have forced him to lose control and stab his brother. Eubanks also noted Reed’s neighbor testified the defendant told him he “stabbed his brother” and questioned how he knew that if he blacked out. Reed said he “became aware” of what happened after he came out of his haziness.

Eubanks also noted that Reed remembered all the other details of the day, including the fact that his brother drank a lot more whiskey than he did prior to the incident, but somehow blacked out during the attack. Reed testified he has experienced blackout issues before when drinking, including ten years ago when he threatened to kill his mother with a knife and kill himself.

Reed also testified he did not intentionally kill his brother. Public Defender Bernie Straetker has asked the jury to come back with a manslaughter conviction rather than the second degree murder charge he faces.