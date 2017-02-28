Reed says in interview he may have gotten knife from brother

The day after he allegedly murdered his brother Christopher, William Reed told investigators the only scenario he could think of on how he got a knife to attack his brother was “he handed it to me”. 41 year old William Reed is accused of second degree murder in the death of his 42 year old brother April 22nd of last year at Christopher’s Avenue I Scottsbluff residence.

During a recorded interview with Scottsbluff Police investigator Brandi Brunz and Sergeant Lance Kite April 23rd played for a Scotts Bluff County District Court jury, Reed said everything “happened quickly” after his brother told him he wanted to die. Reed said there was no fight or struggle prior to the attack and that he didn’t remember how he got the weapon to stab Christopher, details bout the incident or why he would have murdered his brother. But he speculated later in the interview he may have taken or received the three inch knife from his brother, who always had it on him.

Reed said his mentally ill brother was always “agitated” during his one week stay with him, constantly saying he would rather be dead. The murder occurred while the two men “got wasted” drinking whiskey. Reed said, “He said he wanted to die and I did it.” Reed said he did mouth to mouth CPR and chest compressions after the attack, but added “I knew he was already gone.”

Earlier in he day forensic pathologist Peter Schilke testified an autopsy April 25th showed Christopher Reed died of a stab wound to his upper chest. He said the victim’s blood alcohol content was .267, more than three times the legal limit