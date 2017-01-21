“Region 22 Alert” replaces CodeRED notification system

Scotts Bluff and Banner Counties have a new mass-notification system.

“Region 22 Alert” is the official emergency alert and notification system for Scotts Bluff and Banner Counties. This system is used to send alerts to the public during emergencies. “Region 22 Alert” is a free service that allows you to sign up online to receive customized alerts via text message, email, and voice message.

In addition to emergency alerts, one can also choose to receive customizable community notifications. These include notifications about severe weather, safety, health, utility disruptions, major traffic incidents, and more. This service is provided by Region 22 Emergency Management at no cost to the public; however, message and data rates may apply.

This system replaces the CodeRED system that has been in place since 2008. The new system gives city, village and county authorities greater flexibility to get emergency messages out to the public. These alerts would be used in case of a disaster, such as a chemical spill or industrial accident, severe weather, or evacuation order.

All landline phones will automatically be in the system. However, to take full advantage of the capabilities of the new system, emergency management officials are encouraging everyone to sign in and add more information.

“This system can do many things to help us help the public,” said Region 22 Emergency Management Director, Tim Newman. “But the more information the citizen is able to add to the system, the better we are able to serve them.” It is also important to keep that information updated at least twice a year.

For instance, a citizen can add their home and cellphone numbers, their home, work and school addresses, email addresses, emergency contacts, any health or medical needs that might cause them to need more assistance in a disaster, even information about their vehicles and pets. This information is stored in a confidential database and is only used in case of emergencies or disasters.

The link to sign up for “Region 22 Alert” can be found at www.scottsbluff.org “http://www.scottsbluff.org/”