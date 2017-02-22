Region expected to receive heavy snow in next 36 hours

Winter Storm Watches were issued yesterday for much of the region, including all areas in the lower elevations of southeast Wyoming and all of western Nebraska.

KNEB Meteorologist Don Days says the potential exists for some areas to see a foot or more of snow, but believes that would be confined to the Pine Ridge area.

Days says 5 to 10 inches will generally cover everyone in the panhandle, with heavier amounts confined to the northern and central panhandle.-

Tuesday night, the National Weather Service upgraded the mountains to a warning, but because snow amounts for the lower elevations remain uncertain the Winter Storm Watch remains in effect.