Region One Behavioral Health holding online auction as they make move

Region One Behavioral Health Authority has contracted with Kraupie’s Real Estate and Auctioneers to facilitate an online auction of surplus items as they close their existing office on 16th Street in Downtown Scottsbluff and move to a new location at 4110 Avenue D.

People can begin bidding now and see the complete catalog of items and pictures online at farmauction.net/Region1. A physical preview of the surplus items will take place September 25th from 1-5 p.m. at 4110 Avenue D. There will be a staggered closing on the auction items September 26th. Items can be removed on pickup days Friday September 28th from Noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday September 29th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A valid credit card is required for bidding. Cash or an immediately cashable check can be used at pickup. The Governing Board is not commenting on why they are making the move.