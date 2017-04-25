class="post-template-default single single-post postid-231431 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Regional Drug Task Forces arrest eleven in major drug sweep

BY Kevin Mooney | April 25, 2017
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a cooperative effort today (Tuesday) between two regional drug task forces has led to the arrest of eleven individuals. The charges vary from Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Money Laundering. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says names of those indicted will be released later today.

The Cooperative Operation for Drug Enforcement Task Force in west central and south west Nebraska and the WING Drug Task Force in the panhandle led the operation. They were assisted by other Nebraska and Colorado federal, state and local law enforcement agencies as they executed arrest warrants spanning from North Platte, NE to Wray, CO.

The media release says the arrests are tied to information gathered from a continuing investigation a year ago that led to largest federal drug takedown in the history of Nebraska.  Several weapons, ammunition, cash and methamphetamine were seized  in that operation..

