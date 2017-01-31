Regional Heilbrun’s stores sold

Scottsbluff businessman Ted Heilbrun confirmed Monday to KNEB News he has sold four regional NAPA Parts stores and the Power Sports and Trailer Sales businesses at the Scottsbluff NAPA location to a Scottsbluff investment group.

Documents in the Scotts Bluff County Register of Deeds office indicate the sale was for a total of $2.8 million to Know How LLC, Scottsbluff. Heilbrun says it includes the NAPA stores in Kimball, Torrington and Lusk as well as the three operations at the Scottsbluff NAPA store. Heilbrun says he is retaining the NAPA Stores in Fort Collins and Wellington, Colorado.

Heilbrun says the sale was finalized last Friday. Heilbrun said he was not looking to sell the properties, but “somebody knocked on the door and made a pretty good offer.” Heilbrun said “it is a good transaction for both of us.”

Heilbrun does not expect any changes but the purchasing group is not commenting on the sale at the current time.