Regional West Breast Health Center Showcases 3D Tomography

Those attending an open house Tuesday at the Regional West Breast Health Center got a first look at their new 3D Tomography technology.

Dr. Gitesh Chheda told KNEB News the new technology will positively impact the care of breast health patients at Regional West. He says it’s very significant for the community, and will provide the best in imaging technology for women who are coming for their breast health. Dr. Chheda says it is a game changer.

Dr. Michael Yung added that 3D Tomography provides a much higher rate of detection than previously was available. He says with the new technology, the studies have shown an increase in detection of approximately two to three per thousand ladies screened, so it is a significant increase in the detection of breast cancer.

Purchase of the 3D Tomography equipment was made possible by contributions from Regional West staff, and the Regional West Foundation, and it’s donors.