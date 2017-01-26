Regional West Cancer Services Earns National Accreditation

Regional West Medical Center’s cancer program has received a three year accreditation from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.

To earn voluntary accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 Commission on Cancer quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.

The Commission on Cancer Accreditation Program provides the framework for Regional West Cancer Services to continually improve its quality of patient care through various cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease, and end-of-life care.

When patients receive care at Regional West, they have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling, and patient centered services including psycho-social support, a patient navigation process, and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receive and seeks to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.

“Accreditation by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer demonstrates our commitment to providing the best possible cancer care each and every day to every patient. It’s also a reflection of our staff’s dedication and compassion for patients and their families,” said Jeff Kriewald, BS, RT (R) (T), Director of Regional West Cancer Services.

Like all Commission on Cancer-accredited facilities, Regional West maintains a cancer registry and contributes data to the National Cancer Data Base, a joint program of the commission and the American Cancer Society. This nationwide oncology outcomes database is the largest clinical disease registry in the world. Data on all types of cancer are tracked and analyzed, and used to explore trends in cancer care.

“We are proud to once again be nationally accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. All of our staff and providers at Regional West are focused on working to improve patient outcomes, patient safety, and patient satisfaction. This recognition is important for our oncology patients to signify everyone at Regional West is working as a team to provide excellent patient care services,” John Mentgen, President and CEO of Regional West Health Services.

Established in 1922 by the American College of Surgeons, the Commission on Cancer is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients through standard-setting, prevention, research, education, and the monitoring of comprehensive, quality care. Its membership includes Fellows of the American College of Surgeons. For more information, visit: www.facs.org/cancer