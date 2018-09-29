Regional West Drive-Through Flu Shot Clinic Set for October 6

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., – Regional West’s annual drive-through flu shot clinic will be held Saturday, Oct. 6

from 8 to 11 a.m. at Regional West Medical Plaza South. Participants should wear short sleeves and bring their Medicare Part B Card.

“The drive-through clinic makes getting a flu shot so much easier for seniors, especially those with mobility issues,” said Paulette Schnell, RN, MSN, Regional West Community Health director. “We suggest that family, friends, and neighbors drive to the clinic together, with a person seated at each window so our nurses can easily give the shots to four people per car. It’s a great way to get everyone vaccinated quickly.”

In addition to the drive-through flu shot clinic, Regional West will offer walk-in flu shot clinics at Scottsbluff, Sidney, Chappell, and several locations in Garden County. The walk-in clinics will be open to children over age six months, children, teens, and adults of all ages. All insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid will be accepted at the walk-in clinics. Flexible options will be available for those with no insurance.

For more information about the upcoming Regional West flu shot clinics or to schedule a work site flu shot clinic at businesses in Scotts Bluff County, please call Regional West Community Health, 308-630-1580.