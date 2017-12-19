Regional West Family Medicine to Open Clinic in Sidney

Regional West Physicians Clinic is pleased to announce it will open a new family medicine clinic in Sidney in January.

Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Sidney will be staffed by family medicine physicians Mandy Shaw, MD, and Michael Matthews, MD, and physician assistants Angie Robb, PA-C and Leah Barjenbruch, PA-C. Dr. Shaw and Angie Robb will begin seeing patients on January 15. Dr. Matthews and Leah Barjenbruch will join the practice at a later date.

The clinic will be located at the Dorwart Cancer Care Center, 830 Pine Street.

“We welcome the opportunity to provide quality family medical care in Sidney,” said David Holdt, MD, FACOG, president of Regional West Physicians Clinic. “The new clinic builds on our commitment to ensure patients in western Nebraska have access to the care they need, close to home, and expands the services already offered through the Dorwart Cancer Care Center.”

Dr. Shaw completed her medical education at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, as well as a residency and fellowship in family medicine.

Dr. Matthews earned his medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine and completed his residency in family medicine. He is board-certified in family medicine, hospice, and palliative care.

Angie Robb earned her physician assistant degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha. She is certified by the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the National Commission on the Certification of Physician Assistants.

Leah Barjenbruch, PA-C, completed her physician assistant degree at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha. She is also certified by the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the National Commission on the Certification of Physician Assistants.

Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Sidney will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 308-254-9192.