Regional West Flu Shot Clinics scheduled

Regional West’s annual drive-through flu shot clinic will be held this Saturday, September 30th from 8 to 11 a.m. at Regional West Medical Plaza South.

The drive-through clinic is for Medicare patients only. Participants should wear short sleeves and bring their Medicare Part B Card.

“The drive-through clinic makes getting a flu shot so much easier for seniors, especially those with mobility issues,” said Paulette Schnell, RN, MSN, Regional West Community Health director. “We suggest that family, friends, and neighbors drive to the clinic together, with a person seated at each window so our nurses can easily give the shots to four people per car. It’s a great way to get everyone vaccinated quickly.”

A walk-in flu shot clinic will be held from Saturday, Oct. 14, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Community Health office at St. Mary Plaza, 3700 Avenue B, Scottsbluff. All insurances, Medicare, and Medicaid are accepted at the walk-in clinic. Insurance companies will be billed for adults and children who are covered by health insurance. Flexible options are available for those with no insurance.

For more information about the upcoming Regional West flu shot clinics or to schedule a flu shot clinic at your place of business, please call Regional West Community Health, 308-630-1580.