Regional West Foundation Awards $68,000 in Nursing and Health Education Scholarships

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― The board of directors of Regional West Foundation is pleased to announce that $68,000 in scholarships has been awarded by the foundation to 34 area students who are enrolled at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Nursing-West Nebraska Division, Western Nebraska Community College, and the Regional West School of Radiologic Technology.

Rebekah Mallory was awarded a $10,000 Regional West Foundation Scholarship and Jennifer Voltmer was awarded the $10,000 Phyllis Gerke Nursing Scholarship.

Rebecca Volf, Paul Markowski, and Machenzie Smith were each awarded a $5,000 Phyllis Gerke Nursing Scholarship. Two nursing students, Justine Jobman and Kayla Pierce, were awarded $2,500 Phyllis Gerke Scholarships.

Phyllis Gerke Scholarships are available to nursing students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing-West Nebraska Division or Western Nebraska Community College. Applicants must have a 3.5 or higher GPA and desire to pursue employment in Regional West’s service area.

“We are so fortunate for our nursing program to be so supported by Regional West Foundation. The UNMC College of Nursing-West Nebraska Division couldn’t do it without you,” said Sue Wilhelm, PhD, RN, Assistant Dean, West Nebraska Division.

Regional West School of Radiologic Technology students Robert Cantril, Logan Zeiler, and Darren Wells , were also awarded scholarships.

The Foundation awarded 24 additional $1,000 scholarships to students enrolled at the UNMC College of Nursing.

“The Foundation is honored to manage the memorial scholarships for numerous families from throughout the region,” said Julie Marshall, Regional West Foundation director of development. “All of these students are wonderful examples of the high quality students we have in the region that will someday be exceptional health care providers. We are proud to help support them through their education journey.