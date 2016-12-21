Regional West Foundation Awards Over $65,900 in Nursing and Health Education Scholarships

Scottsbluff, Neb., ― The board of directors of Regional West Foundation is pleased to announce that $65,900 in scholarships has been awarded by the foundation to 32 area nursing students who are enrolled at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing-West Nebraska Division, Western Nebraska Community College, and the Regional West School of Radiologic Technology.

Justine Jobman and Stephen Schlickbernd were each awarded a $10,000 Regional West Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship is available to applicants who attend the Western Nebraska Community College nursing program, the UNMC College of Nursing-West Nebraska Division, or the Regional West Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology.

Jordan Zeiler, Rebecca Volf, and Kaitlyn Jespersen were each awarded the $5,000 Phyllis Gerke Nursing Scholarship. Two nursing students were awarded $2,500 Gerke Scholarships: Amy Skaggs and Rebekah Mallory.

Phyllis Gerke Scholarships are available to nursing students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing-West Nebraska Division or Western Nebraska Community College. Applicants must have a 3.5 or higher GPA and desire to pursue employment in Regional West’s service area.

Bailey Gorsuch and Brooke Satur, Regional West School of Radiologic Technology students, were also awarded scholarships.

The foundation awarded 22 additional memorial and honorary scholarships averaging $1,000 each to students enrolled at the UNMC College of Nursing.

“It is an honor to recognize and reward the dedication and achievement of these students by awarding scholarships to help them finance their education. We are also grateful to our community and our employees for their generous contributions that make these scholarships possible,” said Shelley Knutson, director of Regional West Foundation. “We hope to retain these talented scholarship recipients as employees at Regional West or other western Nebraska communities.”