Regional West Honors Staff at Quarterly Awards Banquet

Regional West recently hosted its fourth quarter Employee Awards Reception; recognizing staff for years of service, and recipients of the STAR and PEARL awards for outstanding service and patient care. Employees are nominated quarterly by co-workers, staff, patients, and visitors. The STAR and PEARL of the year were also awarded.

The STAR program at Regional West encourages employees, patients, their family members, and visitors to nominate employees who demonstrate outstanding care and customer service. STAR of the year is Cindy Montanez who works in the Laboratory. STAR award winners for the fourth quarter are Valerie Ereth who works in Laboratory Administration, and Diana Ellis who works in Acute Rehabilitation Services.

The PEARL award recognizes employees for outstanding customer service, quality patient care, and teamwork. The PEARL of the year is Sara Pester who works at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Laboratory. PEARL award winners for the fourth quarter are Debbie Martinez – Regional West Physicians Clinic-Pediatrics, and Charlee Martinez – Regional West Physicians Clinic-Pediatrics.

Regional West also honored long-term employees; recognizing staff who have worked for Regional West from five to 40 years.

20 Years: Ginny Ostdiek – Employee Support Services; Rebecca Robles – Endoscopic Laboratory; Larry Cooper – Information Systems; Leticia Rodriguez – Physicians Clinic – Cerner Support; Diana Rohrick – Physicians Clinic – Family Medicine, Scottsbluff; Konni Einfalt – Automated Laboratory; and Mary Sanchez – Heart Center. 30 Years: Dallas Schaffer – Education. 40 Years: Kathy Mackrill – Endoscopic Laboratory.