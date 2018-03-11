Regional West Hosts Sixth Annual Boxer Rebellion to Raise Colon Cancer Awareness

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., – Runners and walkers of all ages are encouraged to participate in Regional West’s Sixth Annual Boxer Rebellion 5K fun run/walk on Saturday, March 24.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. the day of the race. The race will begin at 9 a.m. at the Scottsbluff Surgery Center, located at 4022 Avenue B in Scottsbluff, or just west of the Regional West Emergency Department. Registration is $15 per person with the proceeds benefiting the Festival of Hope.

The family-friendly event, organized to support colon cancer awareness, is sponsored by the Regional West Endoscopy Department, Regional West Community Health, and the Scotts Bluff County Health Department.

Runners are encouraged to wear family-friendly, outrageous, fun, or just plain goofy outfits that support colon cancer awareness. Prizes will be awarded for the first and second finishers in men’s, women’s, and children’s divisions. Additional door prizes have been donated by generous local sponsors.

For more information, call Joni Bruce, CRN, at 308-630-2844.