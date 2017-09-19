Regional West introduces four new physicians

Regional West is pleased to welcome four new providers to its medical staff.

Serozan Amroliwalla, MD, is a physician at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Internal Medicine. He and his colleagues are involved in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult conditions and disease. Dr. Amroliwalla earned a medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine, Portsmouth, Dominica, and completed internal medicine residency training at Griffin Hospital, Derby, Conn.

To make an appointment with Dr. Amroliwalla, call Regional West Physicians Clinic-Internal Medicine at 308-630-2101. Physician referrals are not required.

Frank Bonpietro, MD, is a hospitalist at Regional West. Regional West’s primary care providers and specialists have the option of partnering with hospitalists, who specialize in the care of hospitalized patients, to manage their adult patients’ medical care during a hospital stay. Dr. Bonpietro earned a medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine, Dominica, West Indies, and completed internal medicine residency training at St. Barnabas Health System, Bronx, NY.

Abigail Brubaker, DO, is a physician at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Women’s Center. While providing women with a lifetime of complete care for over 37 years, The Women’s Center specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, which includes the examination, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of all aspects of women’s health. Dr. Brubaker earned a medical degree from A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kirksville, Mo, and completed an obstetrics and gynecology residency at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, Wichita.

To make an appointment with Dr. Abigail Brubaker, call Regional West Physicians Clinic-Women’s Center at 308-635-3033. Physician referrals are not required.

Todd Brubaker, DO, FAAP, is a pediatrician at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Pediatrics. The clinic provides western Nebraska’s only comprehensive inpatient and outpatient pediatric care, including well baby care, routine exams, immunizations, physicals, sick baby and sick child care, and newborn intensive care. Dr. Brubaker earned a medical degree from A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kirksville, Mo, and completed pediatric residency training at Wichita School of Medicine, Wichita, Kan. He is board certified in Pediatric Medicine.

To make an appointment with Dr. Todd Brubaker, call Regional West Physicians Clinic-Pediatrics at 308-630-1811. Physician referrals are not required.

