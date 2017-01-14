class="single single-post postid-208437 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Regional West Laboratory Services Receives National Accreditation

BY Joanne Krieg, RWHS markleting specialist | January 14, 2017
Scottsbluff, Neb., – Regional West Medical Center Laboratory Services has been accredited by the Commission on Laboratory Accreditation of the College of American Pathologists based on the results of a recent on-site inspection.

Craig Krentz, Laboratory Director. says, “Accreditation by the College of American Pathologists reflects our commitment to excellence in laboratory medicine.  This is a peer review process which means we are surveyed by laboratory professionals from other areas of the U.S. Our goal is to provide accurate information used to care for our patients and CAP accreditation is an important part of that. CAP accreditation is a team effort.  I am proud of the laboratory team and the improvements we continue to make.”

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

