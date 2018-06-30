Regional West Medical Center awarded for stroke program

Regional West Medical Center has been awarded the Get With The Guidelines-Stroke SILVER PLUS Achievement Award by The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

The hospital was recognized for applying the most up-to-date, evidence-based treatment guidelines to improve patient care and outcomes in the community and region it serves.

“Regional West is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients,” said Regional West Stroke Coordinator Deb Serda, RN, BSN, MSN. “The Get with the Guidelines award demonstrates that Regional West provides excellent care that can save lives and improve the quality of life after a stroke.”

Regional West Medical Center earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients also receive education on managing their health and get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.