Regional West Medical Center Named 2017 Most Improved Hospital

Regional West Medical Center has been named one of the country’s “Most Improved” in utilizing technology to enhance health care. The distinction is based on the 19th Annual Health Care’s Most Wired(r) survey, recently released by the American Hospital Association’s Health Forum.

According to the survey, which included more than 2,100 hospitals nationwide, Most Wired hospitals are using technology to create more ways for patients to access health care services and capture health information.

“The Most Wired hospitals are using every available technology option to create more ways to reach their patients in order to provide access to care,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “They are transforming care delivery, investing in new delivery models in order to improve quality, provide access, and control costs.”

“As the regional acute care referral center, we are committed to continued investment in advanced technology to enhance patient care and the patient experience,” said John Mentgen, FACHE, Regional West Health Services President and CEO. “It’s a great honor to be nationally recognized for our efforts, and especially the work of our IT staff, to provide quality health care for the benefit of our region and the communities we are privileged to serve.”

Regional West Medical Center has expanded the use of technology system-wide to increase access to care, enhance quality and safety, and promote advanced patient care.

For example, patients can access health care services and capture health information through secure messaging with clinicians on mobile devices. Prescription renewals are simplified by letting patients make requests on mobile devices through the “My Regional West” patient portal. Tele-health technology enables health care providers to offer behavioral health and other services to patients in regional communities. Data analytics are used to improve decision-making and quality, and reduce the cost of care.

HealthCare’s Most Wired(r) survey, conducted between Jan. 15 and March 15, 2017, is published annually by Hospitals & Health Networks. The 2017 Most Wired(r) survey and bench-marking study is a leading industry barometer measuring information technology use and adoption among hospitals nationwide.