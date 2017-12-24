Regional West Physician Retiring After 37 Years

Ernest K. Bussinger, MD, FACOG, will retire at the end of December after serving women’s health care needs at Regional West for 37 years.

For over three decades, Dr. Bussinger has called Regional West home. In 1980, he and Dr. Loren Faaborg teamed up to establish West Nebraska OB/GYN Associates, which evolved into The Women’s Center, and is now Regional West Physicians Clinic-Women’s Center. Dr. Bussinger has provided obstetric and gynecological care for generations of women from throughout the region and has delivered over 4,150 babies.

“Dr. Bussinger has provided an unmatched customer service to his patients throughout the region,” said Regional West Physicians Clinic President David Holdt, MD, FACOG. “I have been fortunate to practice alongside him for most of those years and we wish him the best in his retirement. As an organization, we will continue to strive to provide our patients the high level of care he has offered so many women over the years.”

The community is welcome to attend a retirement reception on Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Regional West Education Center with a special presentation being held at 4 p.m.