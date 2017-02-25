Regional West ranked as one of top 100 Rural and Community hospitals

Regional West Medical Center was recently named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Regional West scored in the top 100 of rural and community hospitals on iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®. The INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive rating of rural providers and measures Inpatient Share Ranking, Outpatient Share Ranking, Cost, Charge, Quality, Outcomes, Patient Perspectives, and Financial Stability.

John Mentgen, President and CEO of Regional West Health Services says, “We are very honored to have been recognized as a Top 100 of rural and community hospitals in the nation. This recognition is very important and reaffirms our daily commitment to providing exceptional health care services to our community, while maintaining efficient and effective medical center operations.”