Regional West receives Oncology Outpatient award

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., – Regional West was recently recognized with an Excellence through Insight award for Overall Patient Experience Outpatient-Oncology by HealthStream, Inc.

Regional West was awarded this honor for its commitment to excellence. To qualify for an award, a hospital must have been a client of HealthStream in 2016 and scored in the 75th percentile or better. Regional West’s Outpatient-Oncology was chosen for receiving the highest or most improved ratings from among HealthStream’s clients, as well as for exceeding industry standards. The award was based on Regional West’s radiation therapy unit (oncology) performing in the 97th percentile, based on patients who were discharged between January 1 and December 31, 2016.

“We are honored to be recognized with HealthStream’s Insight Award for overall patient experience in our Outpatient Oncology Services. This recognition is key to our daily commitment to provide exceptional health care services to our community, while maintaining efficient and effective medical center operations,” said John Mentgen, President and CEO of Regional West Health Services. “We are proud of the efforts of the physicians and entire staff who have contributed to our organization achieving this distinction.”

HealthStream CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. said, “We applaud Regional West’s high-level commitment to excellence in health care and are pleased to recognize their achievement through our presentation of an Excellence through Insight award.”