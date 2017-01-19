Regional West to Host Free Vascular Health Screening Day

High blood pressure, high cholesterol, and heavy, painful legs are all risk factors for heart disease and stroke. Vascular health screening provides patients with a benchmark of their heart and vascular disease risk.

To help adults learn more about their vascular health, Regional West will host a free Vascular Health Screening Day as a community service on Saturday, January 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registered vascular technologists will provide free screenings of the carotid artery, abdominal aorta, and for peripheral vascular disease. Regional West physicians and mid-level providers will be on hand throughout the event and will provide short talks about vascular disease at 9 a.m. and again at 11 a.m.

Vascular disease is among the leading causes of death in the U.S., yet most people are unaware of their vascular health until a serious event occurs, such as a stroke, heart attack, or aneurysm rupture. Vascular screening helps to detect blood vessel blockages or plaque buildup that puts a person at risk for aneurysm, stroke or other vascular diseases.

Men and women over age 50, especially individuals who smoke and/or have a family history of aneurysms, heart disease, high blood pressure, peripheral vascular disease, diabetes, and high cholesterol are encouraged to have a free vascular health screening at Regional West. Early detection can help identify potential problems so one can address their risk factors before health concerns develop.

The Vascular Health Screening Day will be held at the Regional West Education Center, located on the second level of the main lobby at Regional West Medical Center, 4021 Avenue B, Scottsbluff.