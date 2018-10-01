Regional West to Host “Paint It Pink” Event Tonight for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the public is invited to Regional West at 6 p.m., Oct. 1 for an evening of fun, prizes, refreshments, and activities at the Regional West “Paint It Pink” event. Breast cancer survivors, their families, and friends are encouraged wear pink and attend this free event in memory and support of those who have been impacted by breast cancer.

The celebration is designed to raise awareness about the importance of annual mammograms. Although one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, better screening and early detection has helped to decrease mortality due to breast cancer since 1990.

“Please join us on Monday, October 1 as we “Paint It Pink” at Regional West in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Wendy Stirnkorb, CRA, Director of Imaging Services. “We will be supporting the fighters, admiring the survivors, and educating others to never give up the fight for the cure!”

The Paint It Pink event will be held in front of the hospital, between the main entrance and Medical Plaza South. It will begin at 6 p.m. and continue until dark, when pink lights will be turned on to light the front of the hospital. The pink lights will shine throughout the month of October.