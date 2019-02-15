Regional West to offer paid summer internships for high school students

A new program in Scottsbluff will help high school students interested in a health care career gain experience without having to leave the area.

Up to 8 students will be accepted into a new summer internship program at Regional West, becoming part-time employees and receiving a full immersion into all aspects of health care this June and July.

Regional West Service Excellence Director Scott Alwin says the program will not only help fine-tune interest in a specific health care field, but also help students start building a support network. “we know that as kids finish school and they go away to college, they need that camaraderie and that relationship with individuals in their area of specialty. So when they develop that early on, they can develop that leadership and mentoring capability with another individual”, says Alwin. “And then, the hope, too, is that they’ll develop an interest and a love for working in health care in a rural area and maybe return back home”.

The application period runs through the month of March, requiring an online application, cover letter with resume and two reference letters. For more information, you can go to the Regional West website or contact Alwin by phone at (308) 630-1820 or by email at scott.alwin@rwhs.org.