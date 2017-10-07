Regional West to present Cancer Survivor’s day Sunday

Regional West Cancer Services will present Cancer Survivors’ Day, Sunday October 8th from 2 to 4:30 p.m. This is an annual event where cancer survivors, their families, physicians and other members of the oncology health care team gather to applaud cancer survivors and their personal victories. A cancer survivor is anyone with a history of cancer and includes newly diagnosed, as well as long-term, survivors.

“Our annual Survivors’ Day event is an opportunity for our medical care team to celebrate the lives of our patients and their endless perseverance. There are over 130,000 cancer survivors in Nebraska and Wyoming combined, with nearly 16 million survivors in the United States, and so through this event we take time to celebrate each and every one” said Vince Bjorling, MD.

The free event, “Savor the Sweet Life,” is open to all area cancer survivors and their support persons, and is a day of celebration for cancer survivors, family members, friends, and medical professionals.

Dessert and drinks will be provided. Gering’s own 2011 Miss America, Teresa Scanlan, will be the featured speaker.