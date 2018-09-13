Regional West transitions to new Electronic Health Record

Regional West Health Services will be converting to a new, more advanced electronic health record and patient portal this Saturday, September 15.

The new Cerner Millenium information technology system will consolidate documentation and provide a comprehensive record of both clinic and hospital visits. The accessibility and efficiency of the streamlined electronic health record will assist Regional West providers in their efforts to deliver quality patient care.

“The Cerner system will replace multiple information technology platforms with a single system which enhances patient care and safety. Providers will now be able to use one integrated patient record to access information from both the medical center and our clinics,” said Sam Norton, Regional West Health Services Chief Information Officer.

Regional West will also utilize the Cerner system to introduce the all new “MyRegionalWest” patient portal. Patients will receive an email from their providers to access the new system following a health care appointment or after a hospital admission.

Tim Osterholm, Chief Operating Officer of Regional West Health Services told KNEB News that “This will be a game changer for Regional West.”

Osterholm noted that over 100 people will be coming to Scottsbluff over the next few weeks to support the transition. He says they will be staying at hotels and eating at restaurants providing a significant local economic impact.

Osterholm said while the transition will take place overnight, work has been going on behind the scenes for months in preparation for this Saturday’s switch-over.

Patients are advised to anticipate slightly longer than usual check-in processes over the next few weeks due to the transition to the new electronic health record. In addition, patients should have their insurance information and photo identification available when checking in for appointments and procedures.