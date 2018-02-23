Regional West – UC Health partnership to expand and enhance local cancer care

A new strengthened partnership between Regional West and the University of Colorado Cancer Center is designed to expand and enhance cancer care to patients served by the Scottsbluff hospital.

Dr. Vince Bjorling, Regional West Cancer Services Medical Director, says the new partnership allows Regional West to collaborate with the Colorado Cancer Center on a comprehensive plan for patients.

Dr. Bjorling says, “We can give our patients care quicker and move information back and forth a little bit better. We’ll also be able to collaborate on many levels, we have already been doing that over the last year, to help provide a plan for patients and carry it out a little closer to home.”

Dr. Bjorling says working with the doctors at UC Health, Regional West will have the availability of cancer care specialists in a number of areas that the local facility can’t provide, and just a few hours from home. Dr. Bjorling says the partnership provides “a seamless transition of care.”

Dr. Bjorling praised the CU Cancer Center as the only comprehensive cancer center in the state of Colorado, with the ability to offer patients access to advanced medicine and clinical trials not offered in western Nebraska.