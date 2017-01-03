Regional West welcomes 1st baby of 2017

Regional West Health Services welcomed its first baby of the new year at 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Joe Keenan and Holly Ramsey of Alliance are the proud parents of Henley Grace Keenan, who arrived a few days before her due date to become the first baby born in 2017 at Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center. She weighed in at six pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19 inches.

The couple explains that the name “Henley” came from their shared love of the Eagles and Don Henley. Joe joked that they are bigger Randy Meisner fans, but didn’t want to name her Randy or Meisner. So Henley it was.

The happy family was presented with a variety of baby gifts by Erika Carmody, director of Regional West Birth and Infant Care Center, a tradition for the first baby born each year at Regional West.