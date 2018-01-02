Regional West welcomes first baby of 2018

Regional West Health Services welcomed its first baby of the New Year at 9:16 a.m. on January 1st.

Addalynn arrived a few days after her due date to become the first baby born in 2018 at Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center. She is the daughter of Crysta Johnston and Andrew Gonzales of Scottsbluff. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19 3/4 inches.

Erika Carmody, MSN, RN, director of Regional West Birth and Infant Care Center and Pediatrics, presented the family with a variety of baby gifts, which is a Regional West tradition for the first baby born each year at the medical center.