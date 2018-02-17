Regional West’s sleep program receives accreditation

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., – If you spend a great deal of time lying awake in bed at night or frequently nod off during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. Now, an accredited sleep program in Scottsbluff can help.

Regional West Sleep Disorder and Diagnostic Clinic’s Sleep Program has been accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

Mike Smith, Regional West Director of Cardiopulmonary Services and the Sleep Disorder and Diagnostic Clinic, said accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

“Accreditation is often required for reimbursement of health care services, especially for Medicare patients,” Smith said. “Strict parameters guide accredited sleep facilities and the professionals who work there, which means patients can be confident in the quality of services they receive.”

Symptoms of sleep disorders consist of abnormal sleep patterns, including lack of sleep, daytime sleepiness, unexplained high blood pressure, confusion, trouble concentrating, loud snoring, and apneic periods while sleeping, often noticed by someone else. People who experience these symptoms should see their primary care provider, who will order a sleep study, if appropriate. Regional West’s Sleep Disorder & Diagnostic Clinic uses the latest equipment available to diagnose sleep disorders from pediatrics to adults of all ages.