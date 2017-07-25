Relief from heat and better chances of rain in sight

It looks like we may feel some relief from the continued days of temperatures soaring in the upper 90’s and low 100’s.

A system is expected to move in later today bringing chances of rain and cooler temperatures over the next couple of days.

Meteorologist Don Day says this doesn’t mean summer weather is over, but the trend from this point forward will be toward cooler days.Day says while ninety degree or even 100 degree days are still possible, the actual temperature trend over the next month shows normal temperatures and possibly even below normal temperatures.

Day says additional moisture coming up from the south is something we have not had a lot of this summer and says when the air is dryer, it makes it easier to get hot.

With better moisture supplies at the end of this month into early August, Day is hoping that we won’t be as hot as we have been from early June through now.