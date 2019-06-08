Relive the History of the Pony Express During Annual Re-Ride

“Here comes the pony!” Every year, the National Pony Express Association reignites the spirit and memory of the Pony Express during the Annual Re-Ride, where letters are carried in a mochila by over 750 riders on the original Pony Express Trail. The 1,966 mile, eight state event is conducted 24 hours a day until the mail is delivered to its destination. This year, the Re-Ride will be traveling west-bound from St. Joseph, Missouri to Sacramento, California.

Come learn all about the Pony Express and its fleeting 18-month existence with an interpretive program presented by National Pony Express Association President, Dean Atkin. Following the program, see the Pony Express in action when the Annual Re-Ride stops at Scotts Bluff National Monument.

The program will take place in the grassy area near the Oregon Trail foot path and we ask those attending to bring lawn/camp chairs or blankets for sitting. The Re-Ride is expected to arrive at Scotts Bluff National Monument at 4:00 p.m. but can be early or late. Follow the ride at https://nationalponyexpress.org/annual-re-ride/follow-the-ride/

What: Pony Express Program & Annual Re-Ride

When: Thursday, June 13, 2019

Program: 2:00 p.m. (Please bring a lawn chair or blanket for sitting)

Re-Ride: ~4:00 p.m.

Where: Scotts Bluff National Monument, 190276 Old Oregon Trail, Gering

Cost: Free; there is no entrance fee or park pass required

For more information about this program or Scotts Bluff National Monument, please call 308-436-9701, visit our website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl or Facebook at www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.