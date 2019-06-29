REMEMBERING OUR FALLEN Traveling Photo Memorial of Nebraska’s Fallen on Display July 2nd – 10th

“We must remember these American Heroes and speak their names when we see their family members. We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom,”said Bill Williams, co-creator of the memorial. “While this memorial is about those who have died, it was created for the living…to help the families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of military.”

A very emotional memorial, Remembering Our Fallen, is a stark reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by Nebraskans killed in The War on Terror (Post-9/11/2001) while wearing our country’s uniform in a war zone. The photo memorial, which includes military and personal photos of each of Nebraska’s Fallen, is traveling throughout the state and will be coming to Alliance, NE at the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center.

Among the Fallen being honored is Alliance’s own United States Airman Luis M. Vazquez.

The financial sponsor of the memorial is Bellevue University, a private, non-profit University in Bellevue, Nebraska. Founded in 1966, it has been a military-friendly school for 45 years. Bellevue University was an early adopter of distance learning and is now a leader in online education with students in every state and 55 foreign countries, including Afghanistan and Iraq. More information can be found at: Bellevue.edu.

This memorial and 14 other state memorials representing 60% of our country’s Fallen since 9/11/01, have been created by Patriotic Productions, a non-profit organization headquartered in Omaha. A national memorial with our nation’s Fallen from all states was unveiled July, 2017, and has since been traveling the nation. More information at:PatrioticProductions.org.

“Remembering Our Fallen” will be on display July 2nd to July 10th at Knight Museum & Sandhills Center

Hours: M-F 8am – 7pm, Sat 10am – 6pm & Sun 1pm – 5pm (July 4th 1pm – 5pm)

No admission charge

