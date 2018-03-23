Rep. Marshall: Omnibus provides 199A Fix, Rural Broadband Expansion, ELD Delay, and more.

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Congressman Marshall voted in support of the omnibus spending bill. The bill appropriates the funds agreed upon in the FY 2018 Bipartisan Budget Act, which was approved in February of 2018. Like the budget agreement, this appropriation package has victories that will directly impact Kansas, including a fix for Section 199A.

SECTION 199A: Marshall supports omnibus that fixes Section 199A

Section 199A of the tax reform law inadvertently provided incentives for farmers and ranchers to sell products to specific business structures and not others. Congressman Marshall has worked to fix this “grain glitch” and ensure that all businesses have the opportunity to benefit from tax reform.

“When we started on tax reform, I promised folks back home that I would fight to preserve the original Section 199 that benefited co-ops, which I did. However, when it became clear that the tax reform package tilted the scales too far, I knew we had to do the right thing and get the government out of the business of picking winners and losers through our tax code,” Rep. Marshall said. “I believe this was an honest mistake, and I am glad to have been part of the effort to resolve this error. I am thrilled that this fix was included in the omnibus and I know my producers and businesses at home will see more and more benefits from our historical tax reform bill because of it.”

Congressman Marshall met with producers across Kansas and urged House leaders in D.C. for a 199A fix. The House Majority Whip, Steve Scalise, recognized the Congressman’s leadership to get this issue resolved.

“Dr. Marshall was one of the strongest advocates in the House for a fix to the 199A section of the tax code,” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said. “The Speaker, Leader, myself, and Chairman Brady worked hard on this in the omnibus bill, and we have an agreement with the Senate. We are proud to have this fix for our hardworking farmers and cattleman across rural America.”

RURAL BROADBAND: Rep. Marshall supports the Omnibus that aims to end the digital divide.

The 115th Congress and President Trump have been vocal in their demand for rural broadband expansion. Prioritizing rural broadband is a key step in closing the digital divide, and will benefit students, communities, and economic development in rural America.

“We live in an age where an internet connection is vital for success in our businesses, relationships and even our health care, and this Congress understands that.” Rep, Marshall said. “Everyone deserves affordable access to high-speed broadband, no matter where they choose to live or raise a family.”

The omnibus prioritizes our rural communities that lack access to broadband services by including $6 million dollars for a rural broadband pilot program.

ELD REGULATION DELAYED: Rep. Marshall supports the Omnibus that Postpones the ELD rule on Agriculture Haulers.

The omnibus also delays the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) rule on agriculture haulers until September 30th, 2018. The congressman has heard from livestock haulers across the district on the limited flexibility the ELD mandate causes, resulting in grave concerns for animal welfare and biosecurity.

“This postponement recognizes that a one-size-fits-all model just won’t cut it when it comes to our livestock’s safety.” Rep. Marshall said. “I’m proud to have worked with almost 70 bipartisan colleagues supporting a delay to be included in this omnibus and look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues, industry leaders and FMCSA to find a long-term Hours of Service solution that ensures we can protect animal welfare and motorist safety.”