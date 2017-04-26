Rep. Smith visits with 3rd District Midshipmen at U.S. Naval Academy

Congressman Adrian Smith visited the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, this week and thanked midshipmen from Nebraska’s Third District for their commitment to serving our country.

Of the six midshipmen, three of them hail from the Panhandle, including Matthew Mickey of Scottsbluff, Baylen Smith of Gering, and Brian Evertson of Kimball.

Smith said that he’s pleased to see talented Nebraskans preparing to be the next generation of military leaders.

“It was an honor to visit with these young men, each of whom I had the privilege of nominating to the U.S. Naval Academy, ” said Smith.

He says their dedication to our country and eagerness to serve is inspiring and deserving of our gratitude.