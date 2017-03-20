class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223171 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Report: Nebraska among states hardest-hit by GOP health care bill

BY Associated Press | March 20, 2017
A new report says the Republican plan to replace the
Affordable Care Act would raise health insurance costs in Nebraska faster than in most other states.

The analysis by the left-leaning Center for American Progress was released as some members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation face loud opposition to the GOP plan.

Critics of the plan say Nebraska would see larger-than-average increases because it has a disproportionate share of older and low-income residents. The new congressional plan reduces the tax credits that many of them receive to offset their expense.

Only five states would see larger increases – Alaska, North Carolina,
Oklahoma, Arizona and Wyoming. Associated press ublican supporters of the plan say the current system isn’t sustainable.

