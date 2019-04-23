Report “Orphaned Containers” from Flood to 1-877-253-2603

The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality is partnering with the Environmental Protection Agency to identify, report and remove containers of potentially hazardous materials that were displaced by the March 2019 floods.

Those who find these containers, also called orphaned containers, can report them to their county emergency manager or call the NDEQ hotline at 1-877-253-2603. Once the containers are reported, the EPA will make a record of it and arrange for a contractor to remove them. Nebraskans are asked to provide information on any displaced containers on their property or in their communities by May 3.

Orphaned containers include propane tanks, drums and totes that may hold hazardous substances. Nebraskans are asked to only report containers larger than 20-pound propane tanks. If possible, include pictures when reporting these objects.

For more information, and access to a form for reporting orphaned containers, go to http://deq.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/Disaster.