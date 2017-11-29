Report: SHS Principal Mike Halley finalist for Beatrice Superintendent

The Beatrice Daily Sun says Scottsbluff High School Principal Mike Halley is one of the four finalists for Beatrice Schools Superintendent position that is open going into the 2018-19 school year.

Halley has been Principal at SHS since 2011. He’s also served as the assistant high school principal and assistant athletic director at Scottsbluff and was involved in the passage of a $29.2 million bond issue for a new high school by voters and in helping supervise the follow-up construction.

Halley told KNEB News he likes what he is doing at Scottsbluff, but this is all about a “career advancement move” after he graduated in December 2016 with an “education specialist” degree from Wayne State College that qualifies him to be a Superintendent.

He also says the timing is right since his daughter is graduating from Scottsbluff High this year. He has no family in Beatrice.

Interviews of the four finalists are scheduled December 9th. The report says an offer to a potential superintendent will be made by December 11th.