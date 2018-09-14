Report: State auditor’s office hours short, bar lunches long

A newspaper has reported that Nebraska’s state auditor sometimes spends more of his Lincoln workday at a sports bar than at his Capitol office.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a three-month investigation of state auditor Charlie Janssen revealed late-morning arrivals to work, beer drinking at lunches lasting three hours or more and several afternoon absences from his office.

The newspaper said the 47-year-old Republican issued a statement Friday in acknowledged the report was true and said he is “taking steps to make changes in my personal and professional life.” In the story he said he sees no problem with the time he spends outside his office, saying his workday is over early because he starts at 5 a.m. at his Fremont home. He also says he conducts business at those lunches.

There’s also no specific state rule on employees drinking alcohol over lunch, but individual agencies prohibit employees from being impaired while at work.