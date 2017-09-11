class="post-template-default single single-post postid-258914 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

BY Associated Press | September 11, 2017
Report: Unclear how much extra money helped Nebraska prisons
A new report finds a $1.5 million effort to reduce staff turnover in Nebraska’s prisons produced mixed results, but corrections officials say the problem would have been worse if lawmakers hadn’t approved the money last year.

The report by the Department of Correctional Services shows a combination of successes and failures in the state’s attempts to keep more experienced workers.

Corrections officials submitted the report to lawmakers to document how they spent the funding increase from the 2016 legislative session.

Nebraska’s prison system has faced scrutiny following a series of high-profile incidents, including two deadly inmate uprisings in a two-year period and the escape of two inmates. Critics say many of the problems stem from overcrowding and staffing shortages driven by high employee turnover.

